We must make every point count! Murray believes promotion race will be tighter than ever for Boston United

Adam Murray is adamant that every point must be made to count this season, because he thinks the battle for promotion will go down to the wire.

With the National League North extending the play-off spots to seventh position, the Boston United manager believes more teams will carry dreams of glory for longer.

And that will mean no more end-of-season slumps where sides find themselves going through the motions as they fulfil fixtures which will have no bearing on the promotion and relegation spots.

“This league’s going to have so many ups and downs this season that, I think, to the last month of the season you’ll be looking down to 15th-16th place with people still competing for play-offs,” he said.

“It’s a ridiculously tough league, and I know that from outside there are a lot of eyes on the league, because it’s going to be entertaining.

“We want to make sure we’re in the mix and competing with every club, because I think we’ve got the ingredients to do that.”

Boston return to action on Saturday as they host Chorley (KO 3pm), another side Murray believes will have a strong chance of a top-seven finish, before facing Spennymoor Town in a rearranged contest at home on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Murray added: “I think it will go to the wire this season, not just because of the extra place but because of the standards of the teams in the league and the resources and the players teams have signed.

“When we’re on our game and do what we’re capable of, we’re not fussed who we face.”