We must win at all costs! New manager Elliott demands a winning mentality at Boston United

Craig Elliott says his first task will be to instil a win-at-all-costs mentality into his Boston United squad.

The new manager has won three promotions with Barnsley-based Shaw Lane, who now sit just four Places behind Boston in the football pyramid.

And he says that he wants the good times to continue as he makes the move to the Jakemans Stadium.

“I’m a winner. I’m not going to lie,” he told The Standard.

“I want to install that mentality - win at all costs.

“You don’t always have to be pretty to win games, I’ll be honest.

“You need the right character, to know how to win games even when you’re not playing well.

“I think mental strength is definitely important.”

Elliott has also previously managed Glasshoughton Welfare And Ossett Town.

And despite enjoying his time at Shaw Lane, he said that the chance to manage the Pilgrims was too good to turn down.

“There are only a handful of clubs higher up that would turn my head, and Boston’s one of them,” he said.

“I was happy at Shaw Lane and we could still win the league again this year.

“But this was a job that interested me.”