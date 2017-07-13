“We need to win battles and wars!” Murray says Boston United have the right defensive attributes to succeed

Boston United are yet to concede a goal in pre-season, but Adam Murray has told his defence that no places in the back line are guaranteed.

New arrivals Jack Cowgill, Jordan Keane, Taron Hare and Brad Beatson have started in front of George Willis for the Pilgrims’ opening two warm-up games against Boston Town and Lincoln United.

But Murray says that is no indication that these players will be in his starting XI for the curtain raiser at Southport on August 5.

Instead, the Boston boss says he also has complete faith in fellow defenders Tom Batchelor and Jan Yeomans.

“The thing with people like Batch and Jan is that they know how I work,” he said.

“With the new lads it’s getting them into that frame of mind.

“Right now we’re giving them the minutes to get them up to speed.

“Batch and Jan were massive parts for us last season, they were in a struggling team and got clean sheets on the bounce.

“We know what they’ve got in their lockers, and they’re valuable members of the team.”

One outstanding feature of Murray’s defence this season will be height across the back line, something he said was a major part of his recruitment.

“It’s huge,” he added. “At the level we’re at we’ve got to get that physical balance.

“We’ve got a lot of pace in the team. Because we’re a young team we need a lot of physical attributes.

“I think a third of the goals scored at this level are from set-pieces, so we need the ugly side as well. We’re getting there.

“There is a rawness about this level still. When you’re coming up against the likes of York that have got (Jon) Parkin and (Michael) Rankine up top you will have to defend against that.

“We want good footballers but we’re going to have to win a lot of battles and wars.”