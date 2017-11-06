We’re not Man City or Barcelona. We expect chaos! George Willis delighted to keep clean sheet as Boston United pick up first away win

George Willis accepts that there will always be chaos in his goalmouth, but praised his Boston United teammates for a job well done.

The Pilgrims keeper mixed the brave with the acrobatic to pull off a string of fine saves to earn his clean sheet at Leamington on Saturday.

Harry Vince.

Brad McGowan and Ashley Hemmings found the net at the other end as Boston recorded their first away win of the National League North season by ending the Brakes’ seven-game unbeaten run.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing as United found themselves under pressure for much of the second half.

“Unless you’re Man City or Barcelona you’re not likely to dominate the second half (if you’re in front),” Willis admitted. “You take less risks and that’s what we did. But we remained solid.

“There were bits of chaos but we were always in control.”

United celebrate their win at Leamington.

Willis’ clean sheet was his second in the league and seventh overall since joining in the summer.

But he says his teammates more-than played their part in the shut-out.

“We played well, showed them wide and got them in positions where the shots were easier to save,” he said.

“To come here and win is absolutely brilliant.

“To get a clean sheet with it is absolutely fantastic. We’ve all put a shift in and we’re rightfully delighted.”

Boston’s first away win wasn’t enough to lift them out of the bottom three - they sit level on points and goal-difference with Nuneaton, but have scored a goal less - but the victory shunted them much closer to safety.

McGowan put the Pilgrims 1-0 up with less than than three minutes played.

Sam Muggleton’s long throw was fluffed by Leamington keeper Tom Breeden and the defender was at the back post to force home from close range.

It was the first time Boston had led in six matches.

And it went from good to great as the Pilgrims opened up a 2-0 lead for the first time since August’s win over Chorley, Hemmings doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, drilling his low drive beyond Breeden after Harry Vince was shoved to the ground by James Mace.

In between those goals the Brakes had chances to level but Rob Thompson-Brown saw his strike held by George Willis before Jack Edwards and Callum Gittings failed to find the target.

The Brakes began the second half at a ferocious pace, but failed to turn pressure into goals.

Connor Gudger drilled an indirect free kick into the side netting before Wills was alert to bravely block at the feet of Kurtis Revan as he charged in on goal, following that up with two top saves to deny Kieran Dunbar.

Liam Canavan and Dunbar also had sights of goal but accuracy was again missing.

It took United almost 30 minutes to record their first shot on target in the second half.

Gregg Smith - who had already seen a hopeful 35-yard effort fly off target - twisted and turned but saw his strike saved by Breeden’s legs.

But the Brakes onslaught returned, Willis clawing Revan’s goalbound effort away rom the top corner and blocking United old boy Kaine Felix’s effort at his near post.

Substitute Jack Broadhead almost made it three as United broke in time added on, but he was denied by Jamie Hood’s timely slide.