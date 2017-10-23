“We’ve beaten ourselves!” Murray fumes at Boston United’s Nash defeat

Adam Murray was once again left cursing individual errors as defeat at Curzon Ashton saw Boston United drop into the National League North’s relegation zone.

Jordon Wright and Richie Baker settled the contest in the Nash’s favour at the Tameside Stadium on Saturday, despite Kabongo Tshimanga’s ninth goal of the season pulling the Pilgrims level moments after the break.

“Again we’re on the back of a defeat where I don’t feel the opposition have beaten us, we’ve beaten ourselves,” said Murray, as history repeated itself yet again.

“My interview now’s going to be the same as the majority of the season.

“Another game where we’ve made two mistakes, our keeper’s not made one save, and we’ve lost 2-1.

“Another error of judgement has cost us a goal.

“We tweaked a few things at half time and looked as if only one team was going to go on and win it, then another defensive error has cost us the goal.”

Murray, despite his frustration, has vowed to keep the faith with the squad, which he added to with new arrivals Sam Muggleton and Morgan Penfold on Saturday.

“It’s really frustrating because there’s part of me that would like to turn around and say, you know what, we’re just a really bad team,” he added.

“That would be easier for me to accept.

“We’ve got some very, very good players who are putting in - half the game, three-quarters of the game - decent performances and then we’re shooting oursleves in then foot.”

The result was United’s fifth 2-1 defeat away from home this season.

Boston began on the front foot with Penfold firing wide and Muggleton’s long throws causing panic in the Nash defence.

But it was Wright who struck after seven minutes, firing home after Joe Guest got the better of Liam Wakefield down the left.

Penfold, on loan from Peterborough United, saw a strike blocked by Steve Howson before Ashley Hemmings, introduced at half time, played his part in the leveller.

His strike was parried by Cameron Mason, only for Tshimanga to fire the follow-up home in the 54th minute.

Boston almost took the lead but Shane Killock’s header was cleared off the line by Chris Rowney.

But in a contest which had repurcussions at both ends of the table, Curzon moved into the play-off spots courtesy of the unmarked Baker, heading home Niall Cummins’ cross.

It could have been worse but Wright’s effort struck the Boston woodwork.

CURZON: Mason, Shaw, Howson, Regan, Rowney, Wright (Clark 74), Baker, Marshall (Crothers 79), Guest, Wharton (McKenzie 84), Cummins; Subs (not used): Leonard, Thornley.

UNITED: Willis, Wakefield, Killock, McGowan, Clifton (Hawley 73), Thomas, McGuire (Hemmings 46), Keane, Muggleton, Tshimanga, Penfold (Rollins 83); Subs (not used): Chapman, Smith.

Ref: John Matthews.

Att: 234.