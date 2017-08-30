“We’ve got to build something!” Willis wants Nuneaton point to be the catalyst for improvement at Boston United

George Willis has demanded that Boston United’s last-gasp leveller against Nuneaton Town becomes the moment which kick-starts the club’s season.

Monday’s match appeared to be heading for a goalless draw until the 89th minute when the Boro took the lead through teenager Mitchell Glover.

But the Pilgrims refused to be beaten, and Brad McGowan gave the home support something to cheer two minutes into time added on, netting his first Boston goal to secure a share of the spoils.

“It was weird. It’s hard to sum up,” said Willis, who pulled off two vital saves in the contest.

“We come away feeling we should have won, but we come off with a point and you have to be happy with that.

“We’ve got to build on that now. We’ve got to build something.

“We needed something to work from and we got that point. It gives us the base.”

Defeat would have been harsh on the Pilgrims who looked the better of the two sides, but struggled to get the better of Nuneaton keeper Dean Lyness until the final seconds.

“It was disappointing not to get three points,” Willis added.

“We were delighted to get the equaliser, we didn’t deserve to lose that.”

Nuneaton took the lead when Jan Yeomans was robbed in possession near his own box, with sub Glover forcing home the cross from close range with his first touch.

But Boston - who had been frustrated in front of goal for the full 90 minutes - made sure they didn’t suffer defeat number three in a row.

James Clifton’s corner was knocked down by Gregg Smith, and McGowan was in the right place to volley home from close range.