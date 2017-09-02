We’ve got to deal with it! Murray leads Boston United to Kidderminster without suspended Smith and McGowan

Boston United will head to Kidderminster Harriers without the suspended Gregg Smith and Brad McGowan.

But instead of licking his wounds, boss Adam Murray says the club just have to go out and do the business without them today.

“It’s a product of our own doing,” said Murray, who has now had to deal with four suspensions this season.

“We’ve just got to move on.

“Some of the events and situations in the first few games of the season, you wouldn’t put it in a book, it’s unbelievable.

“We’ve got to get on with that and deal with it.”

The duo were both sent off in Saturday’s defeat at FC United.

Smith will begin a four-game ban following his straight red for a rash tackle, while McGowan faces one game on the sidelines.

Saturday’s contest will see Tyrell Waite return to his former club (KO 3pm).

United will return to the Jakemans Stadium on Tuesday as they host relegated North Ferriby United, Taron Hare’s former employers.

The Villagers’ side includes ex-Pilgrims keeper Ross Durrant.

The match will begin at 7.45pm.