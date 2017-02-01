“We’ve nothing to fear!” Batchelor calls for Boston United to prove they can mix it at the top end of the table

Tom Batchelor believes it is time for Boston United to prove they are better than their league position suggests.

As the Pilgrims prepare to host Harrogate Town on Saturday, they sit 14th in the National League North (KO 3pm).

However, they are currently sixth in the division’s form guide, based on the past six matches, following a resurgence under new boss Adam Murray.

And now Batchelor believes that three points against 10th-placed Town will emphasise that Boston shouldn’t be written off as mid-table mediocrity.

“Let’s take it to them. We’ve nothing to fear,” said Batchelor following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Tamworth.

“(Against Tamworth) we played well in the second half and proved we can be up there.

“We want to go on and win the game on Saturday and show we should be up there.

“We’re looking to bounce back.”

Murray’s only two defeats with Boston came against Stockport County and Tamworth, two sides with designs on the play-offs.

“There’s enough quality in the changing room to push on up the table,” the defender added.

“Since the gaffer’s brought in the players he has I think we’ve done really well.

“I think the form table says we’re higher than our league position, we just need to prove to the gaffer what we can do.

“Against Stockport we were beaten by the better team, but if we’d put our chances away (at Tamworth) we’d have got something from the game.

“Our two defeats have been to teams looking to be in the play-offs and we’re more than competing.

“I think the squad we’ve got can really do well.”

After watching his side miss a series of chances at the Lamb Ground, Murray wants United to get back to their best as they take on Simon Weaver’s squad.

He said: “We’re getting in good areas and we just need to be a little bit more ruthless in the final third.

“At home we’ve got a fantastic crowd and a fantastic support.

“We, as a team, need to give them something to shout about.

“We get a fantastic following home and away and the fans appreciate the effort and the performances.

“It’s a strange feeling when you create chances and don’t get anything from a game.

“If we were a bad team I’d tell you there’s a lot of work to do.

“But we need to show what we can do again on Saturday.”