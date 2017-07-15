We were fantastic, but we can still do better! Tough taskmaster Murray has strong words for his Boston United side following Barrow draw

George Willis may have caught the eye with a series of important saves - but boss Adam Murray says he still expects much more from the Boston United keeper.

The summer signing was the Pilgrims’ stand out performer in their 1-1 draw with Barrow this afternoon.

But Murray won’t be letting the young stopper rest on his laurels.

“I thought he was average today, for George and his standards,” the manager said.

“He’s got a lot more. One of his biggest factors for me is his great shot stopping, but his distribution and organisation skills are top drawer.

“He’ll be a good asset for us but he was maybe a seven out of 10 today, and his usual standards are nine and 10.”

Ashley Hemmings curled Boston in front from a free kick and his overall performance also brought a smile to the manager’s face.

However, Murray is a tough taskmaster and believes the winger also has more to bring to the table.

He added: “That was the first time today we saw glimpses of the real Ashley.

“It’s great having quality - we’ve got lots of that in the squad - but it’s nothing without hard work and that’s what we’re installing in the squad.”

But Murray did give the thumbs up to Gregg Smith, who returned to action with a late cameo, his first appearance since fracturing his ankle on New Year’s Day.

“He’s still nowhere near 90 minutes, but we’ll build Gregg up so when he does start a game he’s fully ready,” Murray continued.

“I feel quite proud of him because of his attitude and hunger, you can’t put a price on that.

“His commitment is fantastic, he’s putting in extra sessions. He’ll be a massive asset for us.”

Murray wasn’t commenting on whether trialists Kuda Muskwe, Mason Warren and Darnelle Bailey-King - who weren’t involved today - remain in his plans.

But he did take take time to praise his squad’s overall performance as they held a combative National League outfit, managed by his former Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox.

He said: “I thought they were fantastic. We knew what a strong team Barrow would be.

“They were a side who just missed out on the play-offs in the league above last season and we knew it would be a tough test.

“I was Paul’s captain and assistant and know how his team sets up - he wins football matches.

“We stood up to that and it’s a big lesson against a team which constantly puts you under stress.

“One situation cost us and we’ll learn from that, but I’m happy.

“It was a really competitive game.

“We had to do the horrible stuff we have to do in our league.

“It’s about building and we’re nowhere near where I believe this team can be.”