We were punished for errors! Murray gives scathing assessment of Boston United as the striker search continues

Adam Murray says Boston United have to wipe out the individual errors.

Goals from Steven Schumacher, Liam Martin, Curtis Jones and Gary Roberts saw the Pilgrims kick off their National League North campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Southport.

“I think everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” said Murray, whose side lost Gregg Smith to a red card and Jack Broadhead to injury.

“The first three goals were individual errors and we got punished for them.

“You can’t come to a place like this, make them errors and come back from it.

“We got a punch on the chin and couldn’t recover and, as the game’s gone on, you go down to 10 then, you’re chasing the game.

“You go down to nine and it’s job done.”

Murray had no qualms about Smith’s straight red, given for an aerial clash with Jones.

United are still waiting to discover the full extent of Broadhead’s head injury, but it is feared he may be sidelined for a handful of upcoming games.

United failed to convert chances and Murray says he is in talks with a number of striking options, although he wants to make sure he gets the right person in.

He added: “We’re speaking to two or three at the minute and we need it now.

“We have had the opportunity to maybe take one or two options but it hasn’t felt right.

“It’s a big position for us and we need somebody to do various things within that role.

“We’ve got to get it right and if it takes an extra week that’s it.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint. We learned a hell of a lot today.”