Who wants the Boston United job? With the deadline approaching, we look at some of the gaffers who may be interested in taking over at York Street

It’s your last chance to get that CV updated - the deadline to apply for the vacant Boston United managerial post is 5pm tonight.

Following Adam Murray’s resignation last weekend, the Pilgrims have been inundated with interest from the world of football.

Gary Mills.

Chairman David Newton has expressed a desire for a boss with experience of the higher levels of the non-league game, but will retain an open mind ahead of putting together a shortlist for the interview process.

Here, The Standard takes a look at some of the movers and shakers who may just be interested in becoming the next United gaffer...

IAN MCPARLAND

Is the experienced Scot interested in the Boston United job? He was certainly interested in the Pilgrims on Tuesday night as he was at the Jakemans Stadium to watch their 1-0 defeat to Salford City. McParland - known as Charlie - has managed both Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in a caretaker capacity, the latter after being Roy Keane’s assistant at Portman Road. McParland was also manager of Notts County, assistant at Swindon Town and has coached in Norway, following a playing career which included the Magpies, Hull City, Dunfermline Athletic and Lincoln City.

Lee Thompson.

GARY MILLS

Former Boston United midfielder Mills has a wealth of managerial experience, much of it in non-league. He has had the dug-out role at Tamworth, Alfreton Town, Notts County, Gateshead, Wrexham and York City, leaving the Minstermen in September. Mills - who made more than 700 appearances as a player for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Seattle Sounders - played eight times for the Pilgrims in the 2000-01 season before leaving to take the reins at the Lamb Ground.

STEVE KITTRICK

Kittrick has managerial experience with Guiseley and AFC Telford United. He appeared keen on the Pilgrims job last season before it was offered to Adam Murray, with Kittrick travelling to watch Boston in action and making a point of introducing himself to chairman Newton. Kittrick is currently the boss of Northern Premier League Division One North side Scarborough Athletic. But could the opportunity to move up two divisions be enough to give him itchy feet at the Flamingo Land Stadium?

Karl Hawley.

LEE THOMPSON

‘Little Tommo’ was a popular figure in his two spells with Boston. The former Sheffield United trainee has played for the Pilgrims in both the Football League and semi-pro game. Thompson is currently cutting his teeth as player-assistant at Stocksbridge Park Steels - flying high in the Northern Premier League Division One South after reaching the play-offs last season - but may be keen on making the step up to gaffer if the right job comes along. He may well see United, a club he has openly stated his love for, as the right fit following his two previous stints.

KARK HAWLEY

Hawley, the current caretaker manager, knows the inner workings of the club after joining last season and becoming Murray’s number two in the summer. He also got the thumbs up from the departing gaffer. Hawley played press questions with a straight bat on Tuesday night after taking charge of the club’s match with Salford. He said he was too focused on the job in hand to type up his CV. But - after taking charge of training for the first time last night and drilling the team ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Leamington - has his opinion changed?

Dennis Greene.

BILLY HEATH

Ok. Before we get carried away, this one is basically not going to happen. Heath’s name is stuck in here more in hope than anticipation. Since Murray left York Street, many Pilgrims fans have put forward Heath’s name as the man on top of their (hypothetical) wish list. He broke Boston hearts by knocking them out of the play-offs as he guided North Ferriby to promotion in 2016, repeating the feat with FC Halifax Town last season. But with the Shaymen mid-table in the National League and Newton stating he won’t be head-hunting for the post, it would take something dramatic for this to happen.

DENNIS GREENE

Greene - who led Boston to three consecutive top-six finishes in the past five seasons - just happened to pick Murray’s last game in charge to visit the Jakemans Stadium for the first time this campaign. He has taken to Twitter to rule himself out of the running, but could he be bluffing? Greene knows the division and has an eye for a striker, something Boston could desperately do with, but any return would be met with a mixed reaction from supporters.

CURTIS WOODHOUSE

The defender-turned English boxing champ-turned football manager is a name which continues to be linked with the United job every time there’s a vacancy. Woodhouse is currently the boss of Bridlington Town, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division. But, like Greene, he has taken to social media to state he doesn’t want the gig.

Curtis Woodhouse.

GARY FROST

‘Hands off our Gagsy’ tweeted Boston Town after news of Murray’s resignation broke. The Poachers are keen to hold onto their manager, who himself has stated that he believes he has a long-term job to do at the DWB Stadium. But the FA Cup has long been a bugbear for the Pilgrims, and Frost took the Poachers on a four-round winning run in the competition earlier this season, something United haven’t mustered in the past 20 years. Could the Pilgrims be tempted to move?