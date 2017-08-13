Will we find the next Vardy or Gray? Boston United winger Hemmings impressed by quality on show in the National League North

Ashley Hemmings has no qualms about dropping down two divisions, because he believes the National League North is as strong as ever.

Boston United won the battle to sign the former Wolves and Walsall winger this summer after his Mansfield Town contract came to an end.

While Hemmings and fellow Stags teammate Jamie McGuire both agreed to leave the Football League and link up with Adam Murray at the Jakemans Stadium, the winger believes that his new surroundings will still offer him a tough challenge.

“There are big teams everywhere,” Hemmings said.

“You’ve got teams like York City dropping down so there will be a lot of big games in front of big crowds.

“I’m looking forward to them all.”

Fans of clubs such as York, Southport, Stockport, Telford, Darlington, Nuneaton, Tamworth, Kidderminster, Alfreton, and the Pilgrims have all been accustomed to watching football at a higher level in recent seasons, while the likes of Salford, Spennymoor, Harrogate and Chorley all have designs on moving up the pyramid.

But it’s not just the clubs that Hemmings believes can cut it at a higher level, he also thinks there is a wealth of talent in the division.

And he, like many of the players at this level, is keen to move up.

“I’m one of the older players in this team, but I still think I’m young in football terms,” the 26-year-old added.

“It would be nice to get up there again. I’d like to do it with Boston.

“You see in recent years players like Jamie Vardy and Andre Gray have come from the lower leagues and gone into the Championship and Premier League.

“There are great players in every league, you just have to get on with it and do your best.”

And Hemmings’ best is something he is desperate to showcase to the United fans with his direct approach.

“I’m a player who likes the ball at my feet,” he added.