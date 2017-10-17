Willis calls on Pilgrims fans to cheer the club into the FA Cup’s fourth round

George Willis is calling on Boston United’s fans to help cheer the club into the FA Cup’s first round.

The Pilgrims keeper kept his sixth clean sheet of the season as 10-man Boston left Chorley with a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

And today’s replay - the 11th meeting between the two sides in four years - has high stakes for the winning team.

“Back at our place with our fans, the fans we brought (to Chorley) were fantastic,” he said.

“We probably outsung the Chorley fans all game, that’s what you need in times like this.

“It can bring everyone together.

“I’m sure they’ll get behind us and we’ll win.”

Kick off is at 7.45pm.