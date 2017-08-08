Willis can give the Reds the blues! Boston United teammate Beatson backs keeper George for success

Keeper George Willis can help Boston United get one over his former club Alfreton Town, according to teammate Brad Beatson.

Dender Beatson knows exactly what the young stopper can offer the Pilgrims, having played in front of him at Gainsborough Trinity last season.

Brad Beatson.

And he is backing the 22-year-old Sheffield United academy graduate to produce the goods between the sticks for Boston.

“George is a confident keeper,” Beatson said of his fellow summer signing.

“He’s a brilliant keeper. He did it for Gainsborough last year, and he’s already shown the Boston players what his talents are.

“He’s not afraid to come out and collect it, punch it. He’s talking all the time, which is a good thing for me.

“But his shot stopping is just great.”

Willis is one of three Pilgrims players to have had a spell at Alfreton, joining them on loan from the Blades in 2014.

Striker Karl Hawley also played for the Reds, while Jordan Keane turned out for them on loan.

Tuesday’s contest will see the Pilgrims desperate to recreate last season’s home victory over Alfreton, where last-gasp goals from Liam Agnew and Gregg Smith helped them turn a 2-1 deficit into a shock 3-2 victory.

Jay Rollins was also on target for Boston that night.

Alfreton got their revenge with a 1-0 reverse in Derbyshire in March, but that was their only success against United in the past six meetings, the Pilgrims winning all of the previous five.

Kick off at the Jakemans Stadium will be at 7.45pm.