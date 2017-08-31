Windass the guest speaker at Boston United evening

Former Premier League striker Dean Windass will be the guest speaker at a Sportsman’s Evening held to celebrate 20 years since the founding of the Boston United Academy.

Windass - who has played for the likes of Hull City, Bradford City, Sheffield United and Wednesday, Middlesbrough and North Ferriby United - will be the guest speaker at the event on Saturday, September 9.

The striker has built a reputation on the ciurcuit as being an honest and open speaker, covering his on-field highs and his demons away from the game.

He will be joined by comedian Lester Crabtree at the Pilgrim Lounge, with doors opening at 7pm.

Among those in attendance will be many of the original members of the academy, there to celebrate its formation and remember former member Danny Seager, who recently passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Tickets cost £20 each and can be sold individually or for a table of 10, which includes four bottles of wine.

Food is included but burgers and hot dogs will be available.

The event is will be a laid back affair.

Dress can be casual and any profits will go back to the club’s academy.

For tickets and further details contact Chris Cook Print on 01205 355355.