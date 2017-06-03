Winger Adams has a ‘champion’s mindset’

Adam Murray says Liam Adams is very much in his first-team plans.

The 19-year-old attacker impressed his manager in the final two matches of the season.

And now Adams - who helped the youth team to a title-winning campaign and also featured for Wisbech in the UCL Premier - is being challenged to push for a regular place.

“I like him. He’s got the mindset of a champion as he’s just won a league,” Murray said of the youngter, who recently signed a new deal with the club.

“It doesn’t matter what league you’re competing in, to win it takes a lot.

“He scores goals, he’s got a fantastic work ethic and he’s a bit like Vinno (Harry Vince) with his mindset, he’s brave and aggressive.

“You’ves seen him play for the team, he gets stuck in.”

Murray, however, is also aware that Adams is by no means the finished article and needs match experience to help him reach his full potential.

“Some of his decisions aren’t always right, but he’s strill a young lad,” the manager added.

“He made two assists in our last game (a 4-2 defeat at Curzon Ashton) when there wasn’t much to shout about.

“He’s someone we want to give a chance to in this team.”