Wongers and Pilgrims to meet in John Rawdon Memorial contest

Horncastle Town will be given a tough test as they host a Boston United XI on Friday night.

A youthful Pilgrims squad will visit The Wong for the ever-popular John Rawdon Memorial contest, played between the two clubs in memory of the former Wongers manager, who also captained United’s reserves.

And joint-boss Stones is expecting a bumper crowd to once again get a glimpse of the two teams as the new football season approaches.

“It’s a massive event for the club,” Stones said.

“Everyone from the town gets behind it.

“John was known by everyone as Mr Horncastle and the event is always popular.

“We get fans down and other people who aren’t there for the football, but the social side.”

The event between the two Lincolnshire sides regularly attracts crowds of between 200 and 500, and Stones is again hoping for a top turnout.

“Bunny (United youth team boss Martyn Bunce) will bring a good side and he says they may include a couple of first teamers who need the minutes,” added Stones, who had a stint with Boston’s first team as well as their reserves.

“It’s always a good, competitive game.”

The match takes place at The Wong from 7.30pm.

Admission is free and the bar will be open throughout the evening, while a BBQ will be on offer too.