Yeomans back in Pilgrims squad as Boston United look to pull themselves out of the relegation zone at Leamington

Jan Yeomans has returned to the Boston United squad following his three-match ban.

The full back - who was sent off for a headbutt in the FA Cup tie at Chorley - replaces Liam Wakefield on the bench.

He is the only change to the squad which was beaten 1-0 by leaders Salford City on Tuesday, with caretaker boss Karl Hawley keeping the faith with the starting XI as he bids to pull the Pilgrims out of the National League North's bottom two.

While looking for their second league win in 13 matches, Boston will be without Adam Chapman - who has left the club after having his contract terminated by mutual consent - but the midfielder has not featured in the past two match-day squads.

Leamington’s squad features United old boys Colby Bishop and Kaine Felix, who signed in midweek after leaving York City. Both start on the bench.

Today’s National League North fixture pits two teams at the opposite end of the form guide.

Since September 5 - Leamington’s last defeat and Boston’s last win in the league - the Brakes have gone on a seven-game unbeaten run, recording three wins and four draws, including victory at Salford and a draw with second-placed Harrogate.

United, in contrast, have picked up just one point in their seven-game run, earned at home to Darlington.

The past three meetings between Leamington and the Pilgrims have ended up as draws, two of them at the New Windmill Ground.

Today’s contest will be Hawley’s second game in charge, and first on the road.

BRAKES: Breeden, Mace, Gudger, Gittings, Hood, English, Dunbar, Edwards, Revan, Canavan, Thompson-Brown.

SUBS: Taundry, Felix, Bishop, Magunda, Clarke.

UNITED: Willis, Clifton, Muggleton, McGuire, Beatson, McGowan, Hemmings, Keane, Smith, Rollins, Vince.

SUBS: Tshimanga, Penfold, Adams, Broadhead, Yeomans.

REF: Tom Kirk.

