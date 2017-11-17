Yeomans warns Harrogate Town that Boston United have ‘nothing to lose’

Jan Yeomans has warned Harrogate Town that Boston United will hit the A1 with nothing to lose.

Third will host second-bottom in the National League North on Saturday (KO 3pm).

But the Pilgrims defender - who has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the season - believes the result is anything but a formality.

“We’ve got nothing to lose and that’s how we’ve got to think when we go to Harrogate,” he said.

“They’re a good side but we can’t think about that.

“We’ll just try to beat them.”

Town have hit a slump in recent weeks, their 2-1 victory at Alfreton being their only win in their past five National League North and FA Cup matches.

“If we keep battling like we are playing, with the freedom we’ve got, I don’t see why we can’t climb the table,” Yeomans added, suggesting Boston should not fear the hosts’ 3G pitch.

“We train on one anyway, so that gives us a bit of an advantage, hopefully.”