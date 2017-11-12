Yeomans will extend Boston United contract, Batchelor to become a free agent

Jan Yeomans has agreed to extend his Boston United contract - despite interest from another club.

The defender’s short-term deal officially ends on Wednesday, but he has signed an extension until the end of the season which will become official when the paperwork is submitted this week.

Tom Batchelor.

“It got signed, which I’m more than happy about,” Yeomans told The Standard.

“This is the club I want to be at. I just love it and love the fans.

“I love the way we play. I love the players. Hopefully we can all have a big season.

“This is exactly where I want to be. It’s good.”

The Standard understands that Yeomans was the subject of interest from FA Cup opponents AFC Mansfield, but he opted to remain in the National League North.

Tom Batchelor’s contract will also end on Wednesday.

The big central defender officially quit the club in August but United kept hold of his registration.

However, this week he would be free to find a new employer from Thursday, if he wished to.