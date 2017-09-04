“You can never get too confident!” Jordan Keane knows every performance counts as he looks to impress at Boston United

Jordan Keane believes there is no place for complacency in Boston United’s squad.

Manager Adam Murray has spoken about his four-year plan, in which he aims to keep his youthful squad together and help mould them into National League North title challengers.

But while his words give the team confidence their manager has faith in them, Keane is adamant that anyone who doesn’t pull their weight will still be shown the door.

And that is something he does not want to happen to him.

“You can never get too confident,” he said.

“In football it is always a case of playing well, keeping on your toes and when the chance does come along you take it.

“Then if you’ve done enough you get a contract.”

At just 23 years of age, Keane has already found himself on the books of Derby County, Wolves, Stoke City, Alfreton, Nuneaton and Worcester, as well as having loan spells with Tamworth and Lincoln City.

And now he is determined to put in the performances which could help him find a place to call home.

“For me, I want to be in a stable team and somewhere for years to come, not moving about every summer,” he said.

“I’ve had bad luck with teams, but I’ve got a good feeling about this one.”

Luck was perhaps on Keane’s side as Boston United left Kidderminster Harriers with a point on Saturday.

Already in the book for a thumping challenge, he returned to the field without the permission of referee Alex Kirkly after receiving treatment for a cut.

While the Boston bench argued that the referee’s assistant had signalled he could return, the man in the middle was within his rights to brandish a second yellow, which would have been Boston’s fifth red card in four away games.

“I think I probably got away with that one,” Keane admitted.

“But we’ve already had enough red cards for a season already.”