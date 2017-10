Will Britton was on target as Boston Town left Desborough with a point.

Ar Tarn, who kicked off the contest fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division, led 1-0 at the interval.

But Britton secured a share of the spoils with his 63rd-minute leveller, the first goal Desborough have conceded in six games.

The result sees the hosts drop to fifth while the Poachers sit 17th in the table.