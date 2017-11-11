Britton hat-trick sinks Daventry

Will Britton grabbed a hat-trick as Boston Town gained revenge at Daventry.

The Purple Army thrashed the Poachers 5-1 in the UCL KO Cup seven days earlier, but it was a different story in the Premier Division.

Jake Dumbleton put the hosts 1-0 up only for Britton to level minutes before the break.

The Poachers striker then turned the contest on its heads with his second of the afternoon midway through the second half, completing his treble in the final minute