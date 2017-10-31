Can Poachers shoot down the Cuckoos? Frost wants Boston Town’s unbeaten run to continue

Boston Town can take nothing for granted as they prepare to face Yaxley tonight.

The Poachers will be hoping to shoot down the Cuckoos, but manager Gary Frost believes that his side’s unbeaten three-game run will only mean something if momentum can continue.

“They’re a good side,” Frost said.

“They didn’t have the best of results on Saturday (a 3-1 home defeat to Kirby Muxloe), but they’ve got a lot of good players.

“We’re three unbeaten now. We played well against Sileby and ok in the past two games.

“But we’ll need to play well to get anything from Yaxley.”

Town hope Jordan Tate will be fit following an ankle injury which sidelined him for Saturday’s draw at Desborough.

The Cuckoos sit 11th in the UCL Premier table, six places and 12 points ahead of Boston, having played four more matches.

Kick off at the DWB Stadium will be at 7.45pm.