Clarets appearance for teenager Limb

Harry Limb was sharing a dressing room with international football stars on Saturday as he made an appearance for Burnley.

The Old Leake teenager - who signed for the Premier League Clarets last season - was a substitute in his side’s 3-2 victory at National League North Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Burnley sent two split teams to face both Alfreton and Kidderminster Harriers, with Limb on duty with a team which included England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Belgium’s Steven Defour and summer signing Jon Walters, who represents the Republic of Ireland.

Premier League regulars Andre Gray, Ben Mee and Jack Cork were also in the team.

Limb, who will now train full time with the Clarets after completing his studies at Boston Grammar School, replaced atacker Chris Long in the 83rd minute, with his side 3-2 ahead.

Gray netted all three.