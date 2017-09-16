Confident Town look to extend FA Cup dreams

Gary Frost will lead his Boston Town side to Dereham brimming with confidence.

The Poachers head to Norfolk on Saturday looking to avenge their 3-1 2014 FA Cup defeat to the Magpies and, most importantly of all, book their place in the third qualifying round.

Dereham play in the Isthmian League North, one level higher than Boston.

But Frost’s side have already beaten Northern Premier League Hednesford, Carlton Town from the Northern Premier League Division One South and East Midlands Counties League outfit Radford to reach this stage.

And Town aren’t ready for their run to end just yet.

“With all due respect, this is a game we believe we can win,” Frost said.

“We’re playing well at the moment and we’ve already put a team at their level to the sword and beaten a team from the league above.

“We’re confident right now, confident we can play well against teams from higher divisions and confident in ourselves.”

Boston are also hoping to welcome Jordan Nuttell back from injury.

Kick off at Aldiss Park will be at 3pm.

While league rivals Deeping Rangers have landed a plum tie at home to National League North Kidderminster Harriers, Frost says he is happy with his side’s opposition.

“Ahead of the draw we wanted one of two things, a big tie like Deeping have or a side we felt we could do well against.

“We’re happy with our draw.”