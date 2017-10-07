County cup clash

Wyberton will host Crowland in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup on Saturday.

The Villagers will be looking to go one step further than last year’s defeat in the final to Skegness Town.

The contest kicks off at 2.15pm.

Ten-man Wyberton grafted for a hard-earned point when they hosted defending champions Skegness Town at the Causeway in the Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side had to stand firm after seeing Reece Skinner dismissed.

Jonathan Wiles bagged a brace as Nettleham downed AFC Boston in the league on Saturday.

His two first-half finishes secured the points at Mulsanne Park.