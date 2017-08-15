County cup fixtures to be redrawn

Boston Town’s scheduled county cup clash against Deeping Rangers will be shelved as the competition is set to be redrawn.

The Poachers were due to host their United Counties League Premier Division rivals in the first round of the Lincs Senior Trophy.

However, the draw will be done once more as newly-promoted Pinchbeck United, who now compete in the United Counties League Division One, were omitted the first time round.

Lincolnshire FA officials say the southern section of the draw will now have to be re-done.

Poachers boss Gary Frost (pictured) said: “We want to win every game we play.

“So whoever we get drawn against, we’ll go into it trying to win a game of football and get into the next round.”

All ties are scheduled to be played by October 15.