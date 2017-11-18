Crunch clashes for Wyberton and AFC

Wyberton and AFC Boston both face crunch matches on Saturday.

Wyberton will be looking to lift themselves up from eighth in the Lincs League by ending leaders Horncastle Town’s unbeaten start to the campaign.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 2pm.

AFC Boston will travel to Brigg Town Development for a Challenge Cup clash against the strugglers.

Their match kicks off at 2.30pm.

AFC and Wyberton shared the points in their Lincs League derby on Saturday.

Steven Jucikas put AFC in front before Jon McLeod levelled at the DWB Stadium.