Davison set for his Poachers unveiling

Gary Frost is hoping to bring Ben Davison into his Boston Town squad for Saturday’s tough warm-up match against Spalding United.

The summer recruit is still waiting to pull on a Poachers shirt after suffering a broken leg while playing for Skegness Town last seasaon.

“I really want to get him in the team,” Frost said of the man he believes was the best player in the Lincs League last season.

“I know what a good player he is, he’s dominant.

“But a lot of our lads haven’t seen him yet and I want to get them all working together and knowing what he’s capable of.”

Frost believes the Evo-Stik Division One South Tulips will offer a stern test at the DWB Stadium this weekend (KO 3pm).

“They’re a good side and it’ll be a very good workout for the lads,” he added.

“I wanted to mix it up in pre-season and play a few sides above us and a few below to mix it up.”

Town earned a 3-1 friendly victory at Sleaford Sports Amateurs on Saturday.

Jordan Nuttell, Jason Field and Aaron Eyett settled the contest in the Poachers’ favour.

David Cook had put the hosts in front in the 15th minute.

The Poachers were beaten 3-2 by the club’s under 21s in a friendly match on Thursday, the youngsters’ squad including former Premier League striker Julian Joachim, who has been working with them.