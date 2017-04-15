Derby double for Boston Town to secure safety

Gary Frost wants his Boston Town side to secure United Counties League Premier Division safety as soon as possible.

One victory in the Poachers’ final three league games would mean that Harrowby United cannot overtake them.

Alternatively, Town could also maintain their league status if the Arrows fail to win at Northampton ON Chenecks this Saturday.

“I just want us to get over the line as quickly as we can,” admitted Frost, whose side have two chances to claim those vital three points over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

“It’s not mathematically done yet, but I’ve got confidence in this squad.

“They’ve been playing really well lately, and we just need one result to go our way.”

The Poachers are away at Holbeach United on Saturday and Sleaford Town on Monday (both 3pm).