Derby double set to have a different feel

Gary Frost admits that Boston Town’s derby double will have a different feel this weekend.

While county bragging rights are at stake when the Poachers face Holbeach United and Sleaford Town, the Poachers boss says he has something bigger on his mind.

Boston know that the right set of results this weekend will mean they can’t be caught by Harrowby United in the drop zone.

“Holbeach and Sleaford are always big games for us, but the most important thing is making sure we’re safe,” Frost said.

“Derby games can often be battles, but we have to make sure we play our game and get the right results.

“It’s becoming a bugbear that we can’t quite get the job done.”

Town are away at Holbeach on Saturday and at Sleaford on Monday (both 3pm).

“On paper Holbeach is a tougher game, but we had a good result against them in the cup (a 3-2 Lincs Senior Trophy win).

“Sleaford just edged us out 2-1 on Boxing Day.

“But we go into every game trying to win it.”

Town missed out on the chance of securing safety against Yaxley on Saturday.

Dan Cotton struk to earn the Cuckoos a 1-0 victory while Dan Maddison saw a Poachers penalty saved.

“You’re gutted to miss a penalty but Danny hit it well,” Frost added.

“It was a good save and you can’t blame him for that.

“We played really well against a top-three side and should have got something from the game.”

Harrowby kept their hopes alive with a 2-1 win over relegated Huntingdon.