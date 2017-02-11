Derby dual for cup final place

Wyberton and Coningsby will face one another on Saturday - with a place in the Lincs Junior Cup up for grabs.

Lincolnshire League Wyberton will host their Boston Saturday League rivals at the Causeway.

Kick off will be at 1.30pm.

Wyberton returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win at Market Rasen Town on Saturday.

Jamie Elston, Fraser Bayliss, Olli Drummond and Daniel White netted for the Villagers at Rase Park.

Joe Greswell’s remain seventh in the Lincolnshire League.

They had seen their 10-game winning streak ended by Lincoln Moorlands the previous week but bounced back in emphatic style.