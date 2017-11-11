Derby time! AFC set to host the Villagers

It’s derby time as AFC Boston and Wyberton are set to meet in the Lincolnshire League.
Saturday’s clash at the DWB Stadium will pit the two Boston-area sides against one another.
Tom Crozier’s AFC side go into the contest on the back of Saturday’s 6-0 defeat at defending champions Skegness.
They sit second-bottom, two places and two points behind the Villagers, but having played four games more.
Joe Greswell’s Wyberton side didn’t play on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Brigg Town DS.
They will be hoping that victory, and wins from their games in hand, can help mount a belated title challenge.
Kick off will be at 2pm.
