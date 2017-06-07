Derrick joins Town coaching set-up

Derrick Nuttell has returned to Boston Town and will join Gary Frost’s coaching staff.

The former Poachers defender will act as first team coach, working alongside boss Frost, Gary Edgley and Lori Borbely.

Nuttell spent four seasons at Tattershall Road in the 1990s, playing in every FA Vase game in the 1993-94 campaign as the Poachers reached the semi-finals.

He also played for Boston United, Worksop Town, Spalding United and King’s Lynn.

Nuttell’s brother Micky and nephew Jordan have also turned out for the club.

And Jordan (pictured) is one of three players who have committed to the club for next season this week.

Midfielder Richard Ford and attacker Danny Maddison have also agreed to remain with the club.

Town have also signed experienced centre back Ben Brown and versatile Jason Field, who was on Spalding’s books last season.

The Poachers are adding to their pre-season schedule.

The Poachers will kick off their string of friendlies at the DWB Stadium against Boston United on Saturday, July 8 (KO 3pm) and a week later they will travel to face Lincs League side Sleaford Sports Amateurs (KO noon).

Town will also host Spalding United on July 22 and Wyberton on July 29 (both 3pm).