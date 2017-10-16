Elston joins Poachers’ ranks

Boston Town have added Jamie Elston to their ranks.

He has joined from Lincs League side Wyberton for a second stint at the DWB Stadium, making his second debut in midweek at Holbeach.

Elston had a brief spell with the Poachers after being snapped up by caretaker boss Lori Borbely, who is now assistant manager at Town.

This is the second time in recent weeks Frost has brought in a player from his former club, after the addition of Nicky Frost late last month.

“I know it’s frustrating for Wyberton, I used to hate it when someone from higher up came in for one of my players,” Frost said.

“But you always have to realise that players should be pushing themselves and playing at the highest level possible.”

Nicky Frost netted four times - including a six-minute hat-trick - as Boston Town thrashed Northampton Sileby Rangers 5-0.

The recent signing netted in the 59th, 62nd and 65th minutes - his third a stunner - as the away side’s early resilience crumbled.

The Poachers failed to turn early chances into goals, but Aaron Eyett’s back-post finish ensured the hosts went in leading at the break.

And their lead moved to from comfortable to commanding as Frost made his presence felt, netting his fourth at the death.