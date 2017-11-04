Eyett on target but Poachers are hit for five

Aaron Eyett netted Boston Town’s consolation as they were knocked out of the United Counties League Knockout Cup.

Highflying league rivals Daventry Town ended the Poachers’ four-game unbeaten run with a 5-1 victory at the DWB Stadium.

Boston were without influential midfielder Ben Davison, who made his debut for Spalding United.

Gary Frost’s side travel to face Deeping Rangers in UCL Premier action on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).