Fisher to represent G&S Kawasaki team

The Wyberton-based G&S Kawasaki team head to Thruxton, where they will be running just the one rider in round eight of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship.

Tom Fisher will have two races this time and, after his Kawasaki suffered an electrical problem last time out at Brands Hatch, the bike has been stripped and checked in an effort to discover and rectify the fault.

Schedule: Friday - free practice one 11.50am; Saturday - qualifying 9.30am, race one (20 laps) 2pm; Sunday - warm-up 8.55am, race (16 laps) 12.35pm.

Old Leake’s Jack Drury will not be racing at Thruxton.

He has decided to concentrate on preparing his Kawasaki for the race at his home circuit of Cadwell Park on August 20.