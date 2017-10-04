Ford on target as Poachers pick up a point

Richard Ford struck to earn Boston Town a share of the spoils against Peterborough Northern Star last night.

Wayne Morris put the Star in front, only for Ford to ensure Gary Fost’s side secured a point at the DWB Stadium.

The Poachers will feel they did enough to have won the game, but the draw leaves them 17th in the table with up to six games in hand on opponents due to their cup involvement.

Town return to UCL premier action on Saturday at Leicester Nirvana (KO 3pm).