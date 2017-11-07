Friendly rivalry! Frost admires Deeping, but Boston Town are plotting a derby win

Gary Frost has plenty of respect for Deeping Rangers - but he still plans on leaving the Haydon Whitham Stadium with three points.

Boston Town will head south for another United Counties League Premier Division Lincolnshire derby tonight (KO 7.45pm).

And Frost is hoping the side in 18th can get one over their highflying hosts, who sit fourth.

“I’ve never had anything but good words to say about Deeping,” Frost said.

“I like Goodey (manager Michael Goode). He’s got a good side that knows how to win.”

But despite his admiration for Rangers, Frost believes that three points remains the Poachers’ aim.

He added: “We know what to expect. They’ll play 4-4-2 with Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland looking to cause problems.

“It works well for them but we want to get the points to get us up the table.

“We’ve got games in hand but we still need to pick the points up.”

Frost - who hopes Jordan Tate will return from injury this evening - admitted he was a little relieved that former Boston United and York City winger Kaine Felix, who scored twice for Deeping in their 6-0 demolition of Sileby, has now moved on to National League North Leamington.

Deeping sit 21 points ahead of the Poachers in the UCL Premier, but have played four games more.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.