Frost backs his strikers to deliver the goals as Poachers play catch-up

Gary Frost is backing his strikers to score the goals which will force Boston Town up the table.

The Poachers are playing catch-up in the United Counties League Premier Division.

They sit 19th having only played one of their three scheduled matches due to their FA Cup replay and postponement against Radford.

But after progressing on penalties and booking their place in the preliminary round, where they will host Carlton Town on Saturday (KO 3pm), Frost is also keen to get an early foothold in the league.

To date, Town’s only UCL contest was Saturday’s narrow defeat to Newport Pagnell, where Marius Alexandru’s 63rd-minute effort proved the difference at the DWB Stadium.

Frost made goalscoring one of his priorities during his summer recruitment, in which he swooped for Will Britton, who was in top form for Lincs League champions Skegness Town last season.

And he is adamant that Britton, and his Poachers teammates, will enjoy a fruitful campaign.

“Of course they’ll get goals, 100 per cent,” Frost added.

“Good goalscorers always know where the goal is.

“For the players who have stepped up, the chances will definitely come.

“When you move up the chances are fewer and further between, but they still come.”