Frost calls for commitment as Boston Town prepare to host side with the league’s second-worst defensive record

Boston Town hope to have Ben Davison back in the squad as they host Northampton Sileby Rangers today.

The midfielder has been out of action since being knocked unconscious in the side’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Hyde United on September 30.

But manager Gary Frost is hopeful his influential summer signing will return to the squad.

“We’re hoping he’ll be available for Saturday,” Frost said.

“His neck is still a bit sore but it looks like he could be available again at the weekend.”

While Davison has been missed, Frost has been forced to chop and change his squad due to player unavailabilities in recent weeks.

And he is calling on his players to pull together and help the side climb the United Counties League Premier Division table.

“When we beat Hednesford in the FA Cup, that was our best performance of the season. And it was the only real time I think we had everyone available,” he said.

“We can be a really good side and I’ve said to the players that, if that’s what they want to be part of, then we need them to commit.

“We’re at that level when players get a bit of money, expenses, and I know it’s hard when you are asked to work.

“But there are lads here who are good enough to move up and get paid good money to play the game if they make a go of it.”

As well as wanting his side to succeed, Frost doesn’t want his players to hang up their boots with any regrets.

“You only really get 10 or 15 years of playing at your best,” he added.

“The first three years or so you’re figuring out what it’s all about, and the last five you’re wishing you were as good as you used to be.

“There are a lot of good, young players around here who have to push themselves as far as they can and give it a real go.”

Sileby arrive at the DWB Stadium on the back of a poor run of form, with just one win and one draw from their past 10 contests.

They have conceded 67 goals in 17 competitive matches to date, 50 of those coming from their opening 13 league games.

Only basement side Sleaford Town (54) have let in more, but the Greens have played an additional match.

As well as a 6-1 defeat at Boston in the UCL Knockout Cup, they have also shipped eight goals in defeats to Desborough and Daventry.

Kick off will be at 3pm.