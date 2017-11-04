Frost challenges Boston Town to take it to top-four rivals

Gary Frost says it is time for Boston Town to prove why he believes they can be a top-eight side.

The Poachers are preparing for three consecutive clashes against United Counties League Premier Division highflyers Daventry and Deeping Rangers.

Town will face second-placed Daventry on back-to-back weekends, beginning with today’s home match in the UCL Knockout Cup (KO 3pm).

Next weekend the Poachers will hit the road to face the same opposition in league action.

In between will be Tuesday’s league match at Lincolnshire rivals Deeping Rangers, who are fourth (KO 7.45pm).

However, Frost reckons his side should have no fear of the three tricky contests.

“We want to be testing oursleves against the teams occupying the top places,” he said.

“We need to be testing ourselves against these sides.

“We have a good squad and want to be a top eight side ourselves.

“We’ve got a lot of games to play but that’s where we want to finish up.”