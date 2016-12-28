Frost expects fortunes to change in new year

Gary Frost is making it his new year’s resolution to drag Boston Town up the United Counties League Premier Division table.

The Poachers boss has had a frustrating time since taking the reins at the DWB Stadium in October, with injuries and unavailabilities forcing him to chop and change his squad as the team dipped in and out of the bottom two.

But Frost believes that 2017 will be the fresh start that Town need, suggesting that he can start to field a more regular starting XI which will, he hopes, include two important new signings.

“We’ve got a couple of announcements to come in the new year,” he said.

“I can’t say much about them at the moment, but we’ve got some players coming in.

“They’ve played for teams at a higher level and one could be the best player in the UCL.

“We need to keep on improving.”

Although Town sit at the wrong end of the table, Frost still has faith that his squad can turn things around, remaining buoyed by some of the performances he has seen so far.

“We’ve shown when we’ve taken points from Wisbech and Harborough, good mid-table sides, that we can compete,” he added.

“But sometimes when you’re not on a good run luck goes against you.

“At Kirby Muxloe the other day Simon Ashton hit the bar with a header. When you’re doing well that goes in, when you’re not it goes over.

“We just need a little bit of luck to go our way and we’ll turn it around.

“I believe we can put together a decent run and get up the table, we just need something to go our way.”

The Poachers return to action on January 7 when they will host Northampton ON Chenecks at the DWB Stadium.

Kick off will be at 3pm.