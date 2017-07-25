Frost happy with Tulips victory

Gary Frost says his belief in his Poachers squad was compounded by their friendly victory over Spalding United on Saturday.

Boston Town have been involved in two warm-up contests this week, defeating the Tulips 1-0 at the DWB Stadium on Saturday, before losing 2-1 at Pinchbeck United on Monday night.

Summer signing Will Britton netted both the Town goals.

But Frost believes that the grit shown by his side in Saturday’s match against an Evo-Stik League side proves they can have an encouraging United Counties League Premier Division campaign.

“I was very happy with that,” he told The Standard.

“Spalding are a good side and we played really well, the whole team.

“The game plan worked well.

“When we play like that there’s no reason why we can’t have agood season.”

Monday’s contest at Pinchbeck saw the Poachers beaten by goals from Andrew Tidswell and Josh Smith.

“I think it came a day too soon,” Frost added.

“Having had a tough game on Saturday and then playing Monday wasn’t ideal.

“But Pinchbeck played well and it was a few more minutes for our players as well.”