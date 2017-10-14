Frost melts Poachers hearts as Boston Town go goal crazy

Nicky Frost hit four goals - including a six-minute hat-trick - as Boston Town thrashed Northampton Sileby Rangers 5-0.

The recent signing netted in the 59th, 62nd and 65th minutes - his third a stunner - as the away side’s early resilience crumbled to complete his lightning-fast treble.

The Poachers failed to turn early chances into goals, but Aaron Eyett’s back-post finish ensured the hosts went in leading at the break.

And their lead moved to from comfortable to commanding as Frost made his presence felt, his fourth coming at the death to secure the UCL Premier win.

Town had already beaten Sileby 6-1 at the DWB Stadium in the Knockout Cup, and again the winning margin was the same.