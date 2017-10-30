Frost praises Britton’s top finish as Poachers secure a point

Gary Frost gave the thumbs up to Will Britton’s acrobatic leveller as Boston Town left Desborough with a point.

With the Poachers trailing with an hour played the summer signing found the net with an acrobatic over-the-shoulder finish as the Poachers secured a share of the spoils against a top-four United Counties League Premier Division side at the fourth time of asking.

“Will just needs a chance and he’ll put it away,” Frost said.

“It was a great goal and I’m sure he’ll get plenty more this season.”

Frost says the Poachers - with their games in hand following cup involvement - still have aspirations of a top-eight finish, and hopes the result laid down a marker.

“We have to see it like that,” he said.

“It wasn’t ideal for us as there was a couple of roads closed on the way down and we only got there an hour befoire kick off.

“Not the best preparations, but we’ll see that as a good point.”

Jason Field returned to action following his five-match ban for back-to-back red cards and Frost added it was ‘like he’d never been away’.

However, Jordan Tate missed out with an ankle problem, despite attempting to run it off in the warm-up.

Town - who sit 17th, while Desborough dropped to fifth - host Yaxley tomorrow night at the DWB Stadium (KO 7.45pm).