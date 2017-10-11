Frost wants Boston Town to show their credentials in derby at Holbeach United

Gary Frost wants his Boston Town side to show they have the credentials to be a top United Counties League Premier Division side, beginning with a derby victory at Holbeach United.

The Poachers travel to Carter’s Park this evening, looking to take three points from their Lincolnshire rivals.

“They’re a decent side, a top-six, top-eight side,” Frost told The Standard.

“But we believe we are too.

“We’ve got games in hand and if we win them we can start climbing the table and be where we think we should be.

“If we’ve got everybody fit and available then we can give anybody a game.”

Lewis Leckie’s goal was the difference as the Tigers left Boston with a 1-0 county cup win last month, in a contest where Frost opted to give some fringe players a run-out.

However, the Poachers look to have a strong squad available for selection tonight with Duran Reynolds, Fraser Bayliss, Craig Parker and Ollie Pinner expected to return.

Jordan Nuttell made his return from a hamstring injury with a 30-minute run-out in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at leaders Leicester Nirvana.

“Jordan came through it well,” Frost said.

“He didn’t feel it afterwards, which is always good news.”

Town currently sit 17th, eight places behind Holbeach.

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.