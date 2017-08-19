Frost wants Boston Town to turn on the magic in the FA Cup

Gary Frost is challenging his Boston Town side to create their own bit of FA Cup magic.

The Poachers host Nottingham-based Carlton Town in the preliminary round today.

And after getting ther better of Radford on penalties in Tuesday’s replay, Frost wants that victory to be the start of something memorable.

“We know that Boston Town won’t win the FA Cup, but we can still make the most of the competition,” he said.

“That could be bringing in prizemoney for the club, getting a buzz going and bringing in bigger crowds, getting noticed as a team.

“There are lots of ways a good run can benefit us and the club.

“The FA Cup is always important at any level for different reasons.”

Frost praised his side for their nerves of steel as they progressed on penalties in midweek.

But he doesn’t want that game to be his side’s only success in the competition.

Instead, he wants to build momentum, continuing with taking the scalp of Evo-Stik Northern Premier League South side Carlton.

He added: “I told the lads at the start of the season that if we do things the right way we could have a good year,” he said.

“We beat a team in their division (Spalding United) in pre-season.

“They’ll be a good team but we will try to win.”

The winners will pocket £1,925 from the tie.

Kick off will be at 3pm.