Frost wants more Town aggression

Gary Frost has told his new-look Boston Town squad he expects them to show their nasty streak.

The Poachers boss has spent his summer looking to strengthen the squad in order to ensure there is no repeat of last season’s relegation battle.

And ahead of the United Counties League Premier Division season , he has one message.

“We’ve got some tenacious players and I want us to be strong, and a bit nasty really,” he said.

“From this level upwards, it’s a battle half the time.

“A lot of games are won 1-0. Good sides win when they’ve played badly, just because they are a bit more aggresive and nastier.

“They want it a bit more.

“Aggresive’s the word. You have to be nasty but you want to do it in the right areas and the right way.

“We want to be a lot harder to beat, definitely.”

Frost is continuing to add to his squad, announcing this week that Craig Parker has returned to the DWB Stadium.

Saturday’s friendly contest against Boston United saw Frost add four new faces to his squad.

Luke Rayner-Mistry was given a run-out and the winger looks set to be the latest member of Skegness Town’s Lincs League-winning side to make the move to the club, with his signature expected this week.

Ex-Louth player Simon Draper was also involved, along with former Pilgrims youth teamers Peter Evison and Dave Huggett.

Town will kick off their season at home to Radford in the FA Cup.

If they win their extra preliminary round tie on Saturday, August 5, they will be at home to Carlton Town a fortnight later.

The Poachers have been given a bye in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

In the second qualifying round they have been drawn at home to Birstall United or South Normanton Athletic on September 23.

Town will continue their pre-season warm-up matches on Saturday.

The Poachers travel to face Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

Kick off this weekend will be at noon.